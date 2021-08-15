Advertisement

Wawasee Warriors hope culture will result in wins

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wawasee Warriors are ready to showcase what they bring to the table in 2021.

“We have a lot of new people coming in but on the offensive side, we are definitely have some stuff up our sleeve,” senior running back/linebacker Nathan Larson said. “We’re going to try and get our run game going this year.”

“Oh it’s huge,” senior quarterback Lucas Ringler said. “Some of these players that I haven’t been able to see work as hard as they are. Coming into this year, they are doing stuff I have never seen kids do.”

This will be head coach Jon Reutebuch’s third season at Wawasee.

In his first two years in Syracuse, Reutebuch has been able to lay the foundation for what he expects to see from the Warriors on Friday Nights.

Now that it’s year three in his tenure, he’s expecting that to turn into wins as the Wawasee football program looks for their first winning season since 2014.

“We’re looking to make a change and turn the corner a little bit,” Reutebuch said. “This is my third year of being head coach. We’ve been building our numbers and working on the culture at Wawasee of a winning culture. The kids are excited. They are excited to get after it.”

Game 1 of the 2021 season is just six days away for Wawasee.

The Warriors will open up the 2021 slate at home with a match up against Tippecanoe Valley on August 20.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Joseph County SWAT team is actively looking for an individual wanted on several active...
SWAT team looking for individual wanted on active felony warrant
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
It happened on Ironwood Drive near Ridgedale Road.
One hurt in rollover crash in South Bend
Things could soon be cooking once again at a South Bend building that’s more than 100-year’s...
Old South Bend bakery getting remodeled
Area hospitals admitting more Covid-19 patients

Latest News

This will be head coach Jon Reutebuch’s third season at Wawasee.
Wawasee Warriors hope culture will result in wins
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game on...
Jack Coan named Irish starting quarterback
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second...
QB Justin Fields rallies Bears to 20-13 win over Dolphins
Chicago Cubs' Andrew Romine reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of the team's...
Marlins tie team mark with 11-run inning; Cubs 9th L in row