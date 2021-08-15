Wawasee Warriors hope culture will result in wins

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wawasee Warriors are ready to showcase what they bring to the table in 2021.

“We have a lot of new people coming in but on the offensive side, we are definitely have some stuff up our sleeve,” senior running back/linebacker Nathan Larson said. “We’re going to try and get our run game going this year.”

“Oh it’s huge,” senior quarterback Lucas Ringler said. “Some of these players that I haven’t been able to see work as hard as they are. Coming into this year, they are doing stuff I have never seen kids do.”

This will be head coach Jon Reutebuch’s third season at Wawasee.

In his first two years in Syracuse, Reutebuch has been able to lay the foundation for what he expects to see from the Warriors on Friday Nights.

Now that it’s year three in his tenure, he’s expecting that to turn into wins as the Wawasee football program looks for their first winning season since 2014.

“We’re looking to make a change and turn the corner a little bit,” Reutebuch said. “This is my third year of being head coach. We’ve been building our numbers and working on the culture at Wawasee of a winning culture. The kids are excited. They are excited to get after it.”

Game 1 of the 2021 season is just six days away for Wawasee.

The Warriors will open up the 2021 slate at home with a match up against Tippecanoe Valley on August 20.

