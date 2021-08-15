“Project Whinnie” gains approval from Elkhart County Council

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Council unanimously approves a declaration for a project that could come to the area this fall.

“Project Whinnie” calls for the construction of a five-story high tech distribution center north of the toll road between County Roads 17 and 19.

Ambrose Property Group, the company behind the project, would spend over $200 million and would hire approximately 1,000 employees to help operate the facility.

They say they have received good feedback from the community.

“First and foremost the county had clearly put a ton of planning into this area and had anticipated growth...There was already a project underway to extend County Road 4 to put brand new infrastructure off the toll road...” said Vice President of Development for Ambrose Property Group Scott Sanders.

“This is exciting and this is the type of thing we are looking for this county. Something that helps diversify us. The high-tech element to me is fabulous,” said Elkhart County Council member Doug Graham.

Elkhart County is competing with Grand Rapids to land the project.

Ambrose Property Group will need additional approval before beginning construction.

