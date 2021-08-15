‘Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge’ raising money for breast cancer research

NEW BUFFALO, Ind. (WNDU) - A Notre Dame student is working to raise money for breast cancer research with a little lemonade.

College sophomore Sophia Hood set up a pink lemonade stand outside the Hidden Gem in New Buffalo Sunday as part of a national campaign to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The lemonade and cookies at the stand were free, and donations were being accepted.

The ‘Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge’ was started by a friend of Sophia’s after the friend’s mother was diagnosed with cancer, and Sophia says this inspired her to start her own stand.

“A lot of times when we witness that sort of thing going on with someone we love very much, there’s not much that it seems like we can do, and I feel like this is a really great way to raise awareness, take matters into your own hands, and give back to the community, give back to others, and make a difference,” Hood said.

If you are interested in supporting the cause or starting your own pink lemonade stand, you can visit the organization’s website here.

