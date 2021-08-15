Advertisement

‘Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge’ raising money for breast cancer research

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BUFFALO, Ind. (WNDU) - A Notre Dame student is working to raise money for breast cancer research with a little lemonade.

College sophomore Sophia Hood set up a pink lemonade stand outside the Hidden Gem in New Buffalo Sunday as part of a national campaign to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The lemonade and cookies at the stand were free, and donations were being accepted.

The ‘Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge’ was started by a friend of Sophia’s after the friend’s mother was diagnosed with cancer, and Sophia says this inspired her to start her own stand.

“A lot of times when we witness that sort of thing going on with someone we love very much, there’s not much that it seems like we can do, and I feel like this is a really great way to raise awareness, take matters into your own hands, and give back to the community, give back to others, and make a difference,” Hood said.

If you are interested in supporting the cause or starting your own pink lemonade stand, you can visit the organization’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
Fatal motorcycle accident on toll road
One dead, another seriously injured in Toll Road motorcycle crash
Concord HS said Chase Andrews was last seen at his home in Elkhart County on Thursday night...
Concord HS reports missing student has been found
Area hospitals admitting more Covid-19 patients
A memorial ride and scholarship presentation Saturday are honoring the life of an Indiana Toll...
Memorial ride honors Indiana Toll Road worker killed on the job

Latest News

Lemonade stand for breast cancer research
Lemonade stand for breast cancer research
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Cass County Crash hospitalizes five
Five hospitalized in Cass County crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast