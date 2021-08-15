Advertisement

Odor, Cortes help Yankees beat White Sox 5-3

New York Yankees' Rougned Odor, left, talks with umpire Mike Estabrook after being called out...
New York Yankees' Rougned Odor, left, talks with umpire Mike Estabrook after being called out on strikes during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer, Nestor Cortes pitched six solid innings and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3.

Luke Voit also hit a two-run homer in the ninth for New York, which went 5-1 in the season series against Chicago.

Cortes allowed one run and seven hits in his first win since Aug. 6, 2019, versus Baltimore.

New York lost the series opener Thursday night on Tim Anderson’s two-run homer in the ninth in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa.

Following a day off, the Yankees responded with two straight wins.

