Advertisement

McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie, center, is greeted by teammate Bradley...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie, center, is greeted by teammate Bradley Zimmer (4) after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0.

The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera’s 500th homer.

Instead, they gave McKenzie a standing ovation after Castro’s hit and another after he finished the inning with his 11th strikeout.

McKenzie came within four outs of breaking baseball’s longest no-hit drought.

Cleveland hasn’t had one since Len Barker’s perfect game on May 15, 1981, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/15/2021 4:52:01 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
Fatal motorcycle accident on toll road
One dead, another seriously injured in Toll Road motorcycle crash
Concord HS said Chase Andrews was last seen at his home in Elkhart County on Thursday night...
Concord HS reports missing student has been found
Area hospitals admitting more Covid-19 patients
A memorial ride and scholarship presentation Saturday are honoring the life of an Indiana Toll...
Memorial ride honors Indiana Toll Road worker killed on the job

Latest News

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning a NASCAR Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Allmendinger gets 1st Indy win in crash-marred Brickyard 200
Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) and left fielder Lewis Brinson celebrate...
Chisholm homers as Marlins beat reeling Cubs 4-1
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs up the middle for a two point conversion...
Eason efficient, Ehlinger shines late as Colts beat Panthers
5-run sixth inning sinks Cubs