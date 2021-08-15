McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0

DETROIT (AP) - Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0.

The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera’s 500th homer.

Instead, they gave McKenzie a standing ovation after Castro’s hit and another after he finished the inning with his 11th strikeout.

McKenzie came within four outs of breaking baseball’s longest no-hit drought.

Cleveland hasn’t had one since Len Barker’s perfect game on May 15, 1981, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

8/15/2021 4:52:01 PM (GMT -4:00)