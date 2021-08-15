Marlins rally late extend Cubs’ losing streak to 10

MIAMI (AP) - Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Chicago Cubs 5-4.

Brian Anderson homered and drove in four runs for Miami, which earned its third consecutive victory.

Dylan Floro got the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Chicago committed four errors in its 10th straight loss, including three by shortstop Sergio Alcántara.

8/14/2021 10:30:28 PM (GMT -4:00)