Advertisement

Marlins rally late extend Cubs’ losing streak to 10

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Codi Heuer sits in the dugout after pitching during the eighth...
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Codi Heuer sits in the dugout after pitching during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Miami. The Marlins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Chicago Cubs 5-4.

Brian Anderson homered and drove in four runs for Miami, which earned its third consecutive victory.

Dylan Floro got the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Chicago committed four errors in its 10th straight loss, including three by shortstop Sergio Alcántara.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/14/2021 10:30:28 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
Area hospitals admitting more Covid-19 patients
It happened on Ironwood Drive near Ridgedale Road.
One hurt in rollover crash in South Bend
One way to celebrate summer in Michiana is with the return of the Elkhart Grand Prix!
Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix returns for two-day event
The homes in question are those closest to the Phillips drainage ditch that is associated with...
Flood-prone homes being purchased by St. Joseph County

Latest News

5-run sixth inning sinks Cubs
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
Gallo homers twice, Judge goes deep again, Yanks top ChiSox
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack...
Cabrera doesn’t homer but leads Tigers over Indians 6-4
Over the last three seasons, Goshen has won just three games.
Goshen Redhawks want to rely on senior leadership this season