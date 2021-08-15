Lilia Vu wins 2021 Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday was the final round of of Four Winds Invitational as part of the Symetra Tour.

It was the first year the event was held at the South Bend Country Club.

Lilia Vu Dominated all day Sunday finishing -5 on the day to win the 2021 Four Winds Invitational.

Vu was -12 for the weekend.

“I feel really good,” Vu said. “Definitely played pretty well. The course is super difficult. Today especially, the greens dried out pretty well so we had to really focus on hitting to the front yardage or just short of the pin. I think because it’s Sunday, it’s the last day. There’s nothing to lose. There’s no pressure. You can just try and play your best golf.”

This was Vu’s third win this year.

Ruixin Lui and Robyn Choi rounded out the top three.

