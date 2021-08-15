Kyren Williams is the ‘heartbeat’ of Irish running back group

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heading into this season, there aren’t many questions regarding the Irish backfield.

It belongs to Kyren Williams.

“Our running back position is as strong as its ever been,’ offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “Kyren is really the heartbeat there. The special thing about Kyren is he doesn’t really get satisfied. He always wants to do more. He always wants to continue to push himself, push his teammates and find new ways to improve his game. We’re looking to Kyren to continue to step up, be a leader, which he’s done a great job of. As much as he can handle on his plate, he’s going to get handed to him.”

Williams was the breakout star for Notre Dame last season, racking up six 100+ yard games and 13 touchdowns.

“This year is really keying in on the details as a running back, so if it’s coming out of the backfield as a pass, being able to set up with second level defenders,” Williams said. “Being able to see where my cut is before the ball is even snapped. Little things that I’m trying to get detailed on so I can take my game to the next level.

His presence is strong on and off the field as the junior was named one of this year’s seven captains by Brian Kelly.

Kelly says Williams isn’t distracted by any outside noises and that all of his attention is on football.

Of course, Williams isn’t the only weapon in the backfield, Chris Tyree and C’Bo Flemister can pick up major yardage for the Irish.

Also during the summer, freshmen Logan Diggs and Audric Estime have impressed so far.

