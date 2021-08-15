Goshen Redhawks want to rely on senior leadership this season

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Redhawks are looking to have more success this season.

Over the last three seasons, Goshen has won just three games.

“The motivating factor is the kids below us,” senior linebacker Mitch Daniel said. “We want to change the culture of Goshen and make sure it becomes a winning culture.”

But the senior class has stuck with it, coming out to practice each and every day.

“We never give up,” senior safety and wide receiver Isaiah Park said. “No matter the success of our season, we’re always ready to come back out and try to get a win. We got a lot of tough guys, a lot of mentally tough guys. I think we have a great senior class.”

This year, the team is home their experience will lead to more W’s in the win column.

“It’s early in the season,” head coach Kyle Park said. “Everybody’s excited. Everybody’s 0-0. We got guys that are a lot of returning veterans out here. They want to make a change with where we’ve been at the last couple of years. So the work ethic has been good. They’re trying to bring the young guys with them.”

There are just six days left until the first night of Friday night lights across the Hoosier State.

Goshen has a tough test to start the season as they head on the road to take on the Fairfield Falcons who finished last season 9-1.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.