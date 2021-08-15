Advertisement

Goshen Redhawks want to rely on senior leadership this season

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Redhawks are looking to have more success this season.

Over the last three seasons, Goshen has won just three games.

“The motivating factor is the kids below us,” senior linebacker Mitch Daniel said. “We want to change the culture of Goshen and make sure it becomes a winning culture.”

But the senior class has stuck with it, coming out to practice each and every day.

“We never give up,” senior safety and wide receiver Isaiah Park said. “No matter the success of our season, we’re always ready to come back out and try to get a win. We got a lot of tough guys, a lot of mentally tough guys. I think we have a great senior class.”

This year, the team is home their experience will lead to more W’s in the win column.

“It’s early in the season,” head coach Kyle Park said. “Everybody’s excited. Everybody’s 0-0. We got guys that are a lot of returning veterans out here. They want to make a change with where we’ve been at the last couple of years. So the work ethic has been good. They’re trying to bring the young guys with them.”

There are just six days left until the first night of Friday night lights across the Hoosier State.

Goshen has a tough test to start the season as they head on the road to take on the Fairfield Falcons who finished last season 9-1.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
Area hospitals admitting more Covid-19 patients
It happened on Ironwood Drive near Ridgedale Road.
One hurt in rollover crash in South Bend
One way to celebrate summer in Michiana is with the return of the Elkhart Grand Prix!
Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix returns for two-day event
The homes in question are those closest to the Phillips drainage ditch that is associated with...
Flood-prone homes being purchased by St. Joseph County

Latest News

5-run sixth inning sinks Cubs
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
Gallo homers twice, Judge goes deep again, Yanks top ChiSox
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack...
Cabrera doesn’t homer but leads Tigers over Indians 6-4
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Codi Heuer sits in the dugout after pitching during the eighth...
Marlins rally late extend Cubs’ losing streak to 10