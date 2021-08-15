Advertisement

Gallo homers twice, Judge goes deep again, Yanks top ChiSox

New York Yankees' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Joey Gallo hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning for his second homer of the game, Aaron Judge went deep again and had four RBIs, and the New York Yankees outlasted the Chicago White Sox 7-5 in another back-and-forth thriller.

Two days after Tim Anderson’s walk-off drive lifted Chicago over New York 9-8 at the Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, the teams delivered another dramatic ending.

Judge’s solo shot off Craig Kimbrel put New York ahead 4-3 in the eighth, but Jose Abreu tied it with two outs in the ninth with a solo drive against Chad Green.

