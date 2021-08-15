Advertisement

Eason efficient, Ehlinger shines late as Colts beat Panthers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs up the middle for a two point conversion...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs up the middle for a two point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts.

Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception.

But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run.

Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game.

Eason played the first half and finished 15 of 21 for 183 yards with a lost fumble.

8/15/2021 5:30:13 PM (GMT -4:00)

