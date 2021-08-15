Concord Minutemen want to capitalize on time together

DUNLAP, Ind. (WNDU) -We are just five days away from the start of the season in Indiana.

For the Concord Minutemen, they have been waiting a long 10 months for this game.

“I definitely feel like we all have a chip on our shoulders and we have something to prove that we are better than a 4-4 program,” senior linebacker Zaven Koltookian said.

The Minutemen’s season ended abruptly after they had to forfeit their sectional game against Adams due to COVID Issues.

“I do feel like we have some unfinished business, senior quarterback Hunter Dutton said. “I know as a group. We were all really prepared for that game. But it’s a new year. It’s a new team. We’re going to move on and hopefully capitalize off what we didn’t get to do last year.”

Now the team is back and ready to make the most of their time together.

“When you look at it under a microscope like that and you realize you really don’t have a lot of time in terms of this group of guys being together, these coaches, thee players, the days are going to dwindle,” head coach Craig Koehler said. “That’s best case scenario right if you’re playing on Thanksgiving weekend. I think there’s a sense of urgency that the players understand, especially with how our season ended last year.”

Concord starts their season on the road against Elkhart on Friday, Aug 20.

