Concord HS reports missing student

DUNLAP, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord High School is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing student. In a tweet sent out Saturday, the high school said Chase Andrews was last seen at his home in Elkhart County on Thursday night around 10 p.m. wearing black or gray joggers and a hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elkhart County Dispatch at 574-533-4151.

