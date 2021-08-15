Chisholm homers as Marlins beat reeling Cubs 4-1

MIAMI (AP) - Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins handed the Chicago Cubs their 11th straight loss with a 4-1 victory.

The game was tied at 1 before Chisholm connected against Alec Mills in the sixth inning.

Chisholm also singled and scored on Aguilar’s 22nd homer in the seventh.

Miami right-hander Elieser Hernandez permitted one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Chicago matched its longest slide of the season.

It also dropped 11 straight from June 25 to July 6.

