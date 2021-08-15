Advertisement

Chisholm homers as Marlins beat reeling Cubs 4-1

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) and left fielder Lewis Brinson celebrate...
Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) and left fielder Lewis Brinson celebrate after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins handed the Chicago Cubs their 11th straight loss with a 4-1 victory.

The game was tied at 1 before Chisholm connected against Alec Mills in the sixth inning.

Chisholm also singled and scored on Aguilar’s 22nd homer in the seventh.

Miami right-hander Elieser Hernandez permitted one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Chicago matched its longest slide of the season.

It also dropped 11 straight from June 25 to July 6.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/15/2021 5:46:44 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
Fatal motorcycle accident on toll road
One dead, another seriously injured in Toll Road motorcycle crash
Concord HS said Chase Andrews was last seen at his home in Elkhart County on Thursday night...
Concord HS reports missing student has been found
Area hospitals admitting more Covid-19 patients
A memorial ride and scholarship presentation Saturday are honoring the life of an Indiana Toll...
Memorial ride honors Indiana Toll Road worker killed on the job

Latest News

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning a NASCAR Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Allmendinger gets 1st Indy win in crash-marred Brickyard 200
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs up the middle for a two point conversion...
Eason efficient, Ehlinger shines late as Colts beat Panthers
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie, center, is greeted by teammate Bradley...
McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0
5-run sixth inning sinks Cubs