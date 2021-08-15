Cabrera doesn’t homer but leads Tigers over Indians 6-4

DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera is finding ways to help the Detroit Tigers while he waits for career homer No. 500.

Cabrera’s leadoff walk sparked Detroit’s two-run eighth inning, sending the Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Cabrera singled, flied out, was hit by a pitch and walked.

The last two results drew loud boos from the crowd of 32,845, hoping to see the milestone homer.

8/14/2021 10:40:49 PM (GMT -4:00)