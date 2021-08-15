Advertisement

Cabrera doesn’t homer but leads Tigers over Indians 6-4


Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack Short for the third out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera is finding ways to help the Detroit Tigers while he waits for career homer No. 500.

Cabrera’s leadoff walk sparked Detroit’s two-run eighth inning, sending the Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Cabrera singled, flied out, was hit by a pitch and walked.

The last two results drew loud boos from the crowd of 32,845, hoping to see the milestone homer.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/14/2021 10:40:49 PM (GMT -4:00)

