BBQ & Brew Fest raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of people attend the annual BBQ & Brew Festival in Shipshewana Saturday night.

It is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.

The organization has been pouring into kids for years.

Tickets for $50.00 per person, which included all-you-can-eat burgers and endless drinks.

Teams got to show off their cooking skills.

“We have teams representing the community all over the area. They come out and create their own kind of burgers. You will see everything from jalapeño, to gravy, to pineapple to lime,” said Vince Turner, Board of Directors with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.

In the past, this event has helped raise over $100,000 for the non-profit.

