Advertisement

BBQ & Brew Fest raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County

BBQ & Brew Fest raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County
BBQ & Brew Fest raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of people attend the annual BBQ & Brew Festival in Shipshewana Saturday night.

It is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.

The organization has been pouring into kids for years.

Tickets for $50.00 per person, which included all-you-can-eat burgers and endless drinks.

Teams got to show off their cooking skills.

“We have teams representing the community all over the area. They come out and create their own kind of burgers. You will see everything from jalapeño, to gravy, to pineapple to lime,” said Vince Turner, Board of Directors with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.

In the past, this event has helped raise over $100,000 for the non-profit.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Joseph County SWAT team is actively looking for an individual wanted on several active...
SWAT team looking for individual wanted on active felony warrant
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
20-year-old dies in early morning vehicle crash
It happened on Ironwood Drive near Ridgedale Road.
One hurt in rollover crash in South Bend
Things could soon be cooking once again at a South Bend building that’s more than 100-year’s...
Old South Bend bakery getting remodeled
Area hospitals admitting more Covid-19 patients

Latest News

“Project Whinnie” gains approval from Elkhart County Council
“Project Whinnie” gains approval from Elkhart County Council
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Concord HS said Chase Andrews was last seen at his home in Elkhart County on Thursday night...
Concord HS reports missing student
ISP confirms 1 person has died in a motorcycle crash on the Toll Road.
1 dead, 1 injured in Toll Road motorcycle crash