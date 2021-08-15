Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Toll Road motorcycle crash

ISP confirms 1 person has died in a motorcycle crash on the Toll Road.
Aug. 14, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is being sent to a hospital following a single motorcycle accident on the Indiana Toll Road Saturday evening. State Police and South Bend Fire Department crews responded to the crash on the eastbound lane near mile marker 74.

ISP believes the motorcycle malfunctioned leading to the turn of events.

16 News Now will continue to follow this developing story.

