Six-game winning streak comes to an end for South Bend Cubs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs (40-47) saw their six-game winning streak come to an at the hands of the Fort Wayne TinCaps (41-47) on Friday night.

Last night South Bend no-hit Fort Wayne; tonight it took just one pitch for the TinCaps to tally their first hit.

Chris Clarke got the start for the Cubs and allowed three-straight singles to start the second inning.

With the bases loaded the right-hander balked in the game’s first run and then allowed a three-run homer to Adam Kerner to make it 4-0. It was Kerner’s first homer of his pro career.

Fort Wayne added two more runs in the sixth innings on three-straight hits from Kerner, Tyler Malone and Chris Givin.

The Cubs trailed 6-0 into the eighth when the offense finally struck for a pair of runs. With one out Bradlee Beesley and Alexander Canario singled, and both scored on a sac-fly with a throwing error off the bat of Tyler Durna.

Danis Correa made his South Bend Cubs debut and allowed one earned run, pitching the eighth and ninth inning while striking out three TinCap batters. Correa struck out the first two batters he faced in his high-a debut.

Yonathan Perlaza drew a walk and singled, extending his on-base streak to 19 games.

Next up: The Cubs will turn to Ryan Jensen (2-7, 4.81 ERA) to try again to clinch the series on Saturday night, squaring off against Moises Lugo (3-3, 3.63 ERA) of Fort Wayne. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.