QB Justin Fields rallies Bears to 20-13 win over Dolphins

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie quarterback Justin Fields came off the bench in the second quarter and rallied the Chicago Bears from a 13-0 deficit to a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field to start each team’s preseason.

Fields went 14 of 20 for 142 yards and threw a 30-yard TD pass in the third quarter to tight end Jesse James to put the Bears ahead for good, 17-13.

Fields also scrambled in for an 8-yard TD in the third quarter.

