Pet Vet: Microchip – Check the Chip Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A microchip – it’s not just for computers, it’s also permanent identification for your pet.

August 15th is National Check the Chip Day. Pet Vet Dr. David Visser shared with 16 News Now about microchipping your pets.

Check the Chip Day Tips

· Permanent identification

· Safe and proven effective

· Discuss options with your vet

· Register your chip to your home

· Maintain regular ID tag as well

If you want to contact the Pet Vet Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You could always shoot him an email, at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

