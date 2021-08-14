Osceola Bluegrass Festival happening this weekend

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend is the 37th annual Osceola Bluegrass Festival at Fern Hunsberger Park.

“This is Osceola’s main event … it’s kind of a homecoming for the people of Osceola. People also come from all over to listen to bluegrass music and we’ve had people coming here ever since the beginning,” said organizer Tom Krueger.

If you like music, rides and food, you will have a great time.

Baugo Township Lions Club has been coming for years.

“And we will be here doing corn and sausage and soft drinks and water for the whole entire time,” said Tom Moon with the club.

This is one of their biggest fundraisers.

“We are about serving the community and unfortunately to do that it takes more than just a body, it takes money and that’s why we are here,” said Moon.

“It was a hard year and for us to be able to come out here and have them support us and us support this wonderful festival...just seeing everyone together, happy, it’s just a great feeling,” said Nicholas Padrnos with Paddy Shack.

The festival features some familiar names, like Blue Holler, Rusty Nail Crossing and the Osceola Grace Worship Band.

There’s also a frog jumping contest and a food eating contest.

“People want to get out. People want to do something. Come to Osceola; it’s going to be a great time,” Krueger said.

