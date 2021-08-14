Northridge Raiders ready for Eppley’s first year as head coach

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a new era for Northridge Football.

Former assistant coach Chad Eppley was named head coach back in March replacing the retiring Tom Wogoman.

“He’s really filled the shoes,” senior left tackle Evan Kaehr said. “He’s been working his butt off 24/7 for us. Been making all the playbooks and everything. He’s been a really good head coach so far.”

The Raiders are coming off a 6-3 season last year.

Eppley is familiar with the program and is already developing a strong bond with his team.

“These guys, you kind of get the sense that it’s a big family around here,” Eppley said. “So once you kind of get into the family, they accept you. I think it was a pretty easy transition for the them since being co-defensive coordinator last year I was already in that leadership role. It was just an easy transition for them. They’ve accepted me pretty easily.”

“He’s always been great, “ senior quarterback Micah Hochstetler said. “So it’s cool getting to see him step out and be a leader.”

We are just one week away from the first week of Friday Night Football.

The Raiders kick off their season at Adams.

