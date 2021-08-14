Memorial ride honors Indiana Toll Road worker killed on the job

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial ride and scholarship presentation Saturday are honoring the life of an Indiana Toll Road worker killed on the job last year.

Ron “Highway” Smith was working on the toll road in July of 2020 when he was struck and killed.

So Saturday, the first ‘Highway to Higher Education Scholarship and Poker Run’ took place in his honor.

The Warrior’s Oath Veteran’s Motorcycle Club and Indiana Toll Road partnered together for the event, and organizers say remembering Ron and raising awareness of road safety are both important.

“Ron was one of those people who never had a mean bone in his body. He was always happy. He was always smiling. He was always upbeat,” National Vice President Warrior’s Oath VMC Robert “Savage” Fisher said.

“Ron’s life was about serving the public. He did that in the army. He did that on the Indiana toll road. I think it’s important to remember what he gave, not only for his country serving in the military but for what he did for the citizens of Indiana and the motorists that travel the toll road,” COO Indiana Toll Road Rick Fedder said.

The memorial ride had stops along the way, ending in Niles, and organizers say they plan to make this an annual event.

