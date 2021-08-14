Advertisement

Marlins tie team mark with 11-run inning; Cubs 9th L in row

Chicago Cubs' Andrew Romine reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Miami. The Marlins won 14-10. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Alex Jackson added a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins tied a team record by scoring 11 times in the second inning during a 14-10 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs lost their ninth straight and have allowed 41 runs in the past three games.

Chicago is 2-12 since the trade deadline departures of stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel.

The 11 runs tied a Marlins mark set in the fifth inning at Milwaukee in 2019.

For Miami, the win coincided with the return of manager Don Mattingly.

The 60-year-old Mattingly missed the previous 12 games after testing positive for COVID-19.

8/13/2021 11:50:52 PM (GMT -4:00)

