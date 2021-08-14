Jack Coan named Irish starting quarterback

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Perhaps the biggest question of the offseason for Notre Dame Football was who will be the starting quarterback from the Irish?

The team will be going from the winningest quarterback in program history with Ian Book to a quarterback who has never started a game for the Irish.

After a months-long quarterback competition, head coach Brian Kelly finally named his QB1.

Jack Coan is officially the Notre Dame starting quarterback.

Jack Coan will be our starting QB.



All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp. Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success. — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 14, 2021

The Wisconsin transfer has impressed the coaches since he got to South Bend.

“Look it was a very competitive battle,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “It was a very competitive camp, spring ball, summer workouts. All three guys poured a lot of work into it. But at the end of the day, we just felt like the consistency from Jack gave him the nod here to go ahead and start.”

Coan already has 18 starts under his belt from his time at Wisconsin with a 68% completion rate.

“It feels amazing,” Coan said. “It’s just a dream come true. Never in a million years did I think I’d end up here after going to Wisconsin. I’m just so unbelievably thankful for this opportunity. It’s not something I’m going to take lightly.”

Kelly says he has been surprised with Coan’s arm strength and that he’s more athletic than people give him credit for.

“He’s been a really good leader,” Kelly said. “Our guys respect him and have really followed him. As you know, that’s really hard to do when when you’re only here for a very short period of time as a transfer. He really has done more than I think a lot of us had even expected.”

