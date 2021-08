SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -An investigation into an early morning fatal accident in South Bend is underway.

St. Joseph County dispatch confirmed the call came in after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) is the leading investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.