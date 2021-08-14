Advertisement

Downtown South Bend offering fun weekend activities

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a busy weekend in downtown South Bend!

The fun started on the Gridiron Saturday morning for the weekly, free Summer Fitness Series.

And Arts on the Race will take place from 12 - 5 p.m. on the East Race Waterway.

Local artists will showcase and sell their work, and guests can also take a ride down the East Race.

For more information on the fun activities happening in downtown South Bend, click here.

