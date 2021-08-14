Downtown South Bend offering fun weekend activities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a busy weekend in downtown South Bend!

The fun started on the Gridiron Saturday morning for the weekly, free Summer Fitness Series.

And Arts on the Race will take place from 12 - 5 p.m. on the East Race Waterway.

Local artists will showcase and sell their work, and guests can also take a ride down the East Race.

