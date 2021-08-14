2nd Chance: Meet Liberty

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment 16 News Now is highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Liberty!

Liberty is eight-years-old and is a mature female dog looking to spend the rest of her life with someone who will cherish her as their one and only.

She loves long car rides, walks, and quiet dinners at home. If you have a fenced yard, no children, and no other pets, give Pet Refuge a call. Liberty can meet with you to see if she’s a match.

