SWAT team looking for individual wanted on active felony warrant

The St. Joseph County SWAT team is actively looking for an individual wanted on several active...
The St. Joseph County SWAT team is actively looking for an individual wanted on several active felony arrest warrants.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The St. Joseph County SWAT team is actively looking for an individual wanted on several active felony arrest warrants.

They believe the person to be in a house on Michigan.

The person is wanted on seven warrants out of St. Joseph County: rape, residential entry, stalking, two for domestic battery, and two for invasion of privacy.

We have a crew on-scene and will continue to update you as we find out more information.

