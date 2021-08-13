SWAT team looking for individual wanted on active felony warrant

(WNDU) - The St. Joseph County SWAT team is actively looking for an individual wanted on several active felony arrest warrants.

They believe the person to be in a house on Michigan.

The person is wanted on seven warrants out of St. Joseph County: rape, residential entry, stalking, two for domestic battery, and two for invasion of privacy.

We have a crew on-scene and will continue to update you as we find out more information.

