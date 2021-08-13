Storm debris pickup in Michiana
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - With all of the storms we’ve seen throughout Michiana this week, you may be wondering what to do with any debris you have.
- Bristol, Nappanee and Rochester: Residents should put piles of debris along the side of the road for crews to pick up.
- Bridgman: There will be a curbside collection on Aug. 25. If you want to get rid of it sooner, there will be a dumpster available next Monday on the south side of City Hall.
- South Bend: Call 311 for extra yard waste pickup. Branches must be cut to four feet or shorter and bundled.
