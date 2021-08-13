Advertisement

South Bend Cubs throw combined no-hitter against Fort Wayne TinCaps

This is the first South Bend Cubs no hitter since May 5 of 2019. It’s also the Cubs sixth win in a row.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs made history on Thursday night, as the team threw a no-hitter to shut out the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-0.

Pitchers Alex Vizcaino, Joe Nahas and Burl Carraway were able to get the job done for South Bend.

Vizcaino started the game throwing two innings and recording three strikeouts. However, it was Nahas who did the bulk of the work pitching six innings and recording six strikeouts against the TinCaps. Carraway closed the game in the ninth for the Cubs.

