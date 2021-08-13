South Bend Cubs throw combined no-hitter against Fort Wayne TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs made history on Thursday night, as the team threw a no-hitter to shut out the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-0.

HISTORY!!

It's a no-hitter for South Bend!

Alexander Vizcaino, Joe Nahas and Burl Carraway combine to no-hit Fort Wayne!

3-0 Cubs win, that's 6 in a row.#FlyTheWWWWWW #Cubs pic.twitter.com/lHmIovLgAz — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) August 13, 2021

Pitchers Alex Vizcaino, Joe Nahas and Burl Carraway were able to get the job done for South Bend.

Vizcaino started the game throwing two innings and recording three strikeouts. However, it was Nahas who did the bulk of the work pitching six innings and recording six strikeouts against the TinCaps. Carraway closed the game in the ninth for the Cubs.

Fly the W! It's a @SBCubs no-hitter.@Cubs prospects Alexander Vizcaíno, Joe Nahas and Burl Carraway combine for the gem! pic.twitter.com/UKrmfbWWA1 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 13, 2021

This is the first South Bend Cubs no hitter since May 5 of 2019. It’s also the Cubs sixth win in a row.

