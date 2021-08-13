Slide the Hill returns to George Wilson Park this weekend

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular summer event returns to George Wilson Park this weekend.

You can ‘Slide the Hill’ on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There are four slides to choose from: two with foam and two without.

You can either bring your own tube or purchase one from a limited supply at the park.

“This is only the second time we’ve actually done this event,” said Steven Gleissner, director of recreation. “The first year we did it, we had a very large crowd come out and we’re expecting an even bigger crowd this year.”

Pre-registration is required for the event.

The cost is $5 for a three-hour time slot.

To choose a time slot and to register, click here.

