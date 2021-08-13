Remedy Band plays at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today, more live music at Howard Park!

It’s all a part of South Bend’s Fridays by the Fountain lunch-time concert series.

Concertgoers listened to the rock and roll sounds of Remedy Band while enjoying lunch on the lawn.

It’s a great way to wrap up the work week and hear some local artists for free.

And next week—Fridays by the Fountain will be at the Jon Hunt Plaza with Nate Venturelli taking the stage.

