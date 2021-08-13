Advertisement

Police looking for 84-year-old man missing from Goshen

Silver Alert issued for Howard Schrock, 84, missing out of Goshen.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert is declared for a man missing from Goshen.

Police say Howard Schrock, 84, was last seen Thursday at 3 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Schrock is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and was last seen driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with Indiana license AUM571.

If you have any information on Howard Schrock, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

