Police looking for 84-year-old man missing from Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert is declared for a man missing from Goshen.

Police say Howard Schrock, 84, was last seen Thursday at 3 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Schrock is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and was last seen driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with Indiana license AUM571.

If you have any information on Howard Schrock, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.