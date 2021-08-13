Advertisement

One hurt in rollover crash in South Bend

It happened on Ironwood Drive near Ridgedale Road.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are cleaning up after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in South Bend.

It happened on Ironwood Drive near Ridgedale Road. According to South Bend Police, one vehicle was sitting at a stop sign turning north onto Ironwood when it collided with another vehicle going south on Ironwood.

One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

