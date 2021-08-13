One hurt in rollover crash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are cleaning up after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in South Bend.

It happened on Ironwood Drive near Ridgedale Road. According to South Bend Police, one vehicle was sitting at a stop sign turning north onto Ironwood when it collided with another vehicle going south on Ironwood.

One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.