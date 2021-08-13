Advertisement

Niles issues boil order for customers in High Pressure District

Boil water advisory
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Niles has issued a boil order for customers in the High Pressure District (West Side- West of Chippewa, West of Hance, and Bertrand Township customers including Bertrand Crossings and Industrial Park).

The city is placing the boil order as a precaution due to the recent high temperatures. The order is expected to last 72 hours.

Those who received boil order notices on Friday will also be notified when the order is cleared.

Residents can bathe as normal, but water that is consumed (i.e. when brushing teeth, eating, drinking, prepping food, etc.) should be boiled simply as a precaution.

