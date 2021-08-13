Michiana Paralympian Sam Grewe flying high as he prepares for Tokyo

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Olympic Games may have wrapped up last weekend, but the excitement is not over in Tokyo, as the Paralympic Games begin is a little less than two weeks.

At WNDU, we first introduced you all to Sam Grewe during the 2012 Notre Dame Football season as he was an honorary member of the team.

Now nearly a decade later, Grewe is gearing up for his second Paralympic Games.

”Before my cancer diagnosis, sports was my life,” Grewe said.

Sam Grewe was your average teenager, spending all of his time playing sports from football to basketball to baseball.

But at the end of 2011, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer honestly one of the first questions that I asked was, ‘Would I be able to play sports again?’” Grewe said. “Obviously the severity of the situation hadn’t necessarily set in yet.”

As his cancer treatment progressed, Grewe made a life-altering decision.

“it was time to make a decision about what to do with the tumor in my leg,” Grewe said. “I actually opted in to have my leg amputated because I thought it gave me the best chance of returning to sports like I wanted to do.”

As he battled, Grewe had an army of supporters behind him in his hometown of Middlebury and from the 2012 Notre Dame Football team.

In the spring of 2013, Grewe was declared cancer-free and he was ready to get back to doing the thing he loves most.

“Once I was all done with cancer treatment and was out of the hospital, there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to go be an athlete again,” Grewe said.

Grewe eased his way back into his usual sports, now playing for Northridge High School.

But in 2014, he tried something new, after his dad signed him up for a random track and field meet.

“Honestly, I had never done track and field when I went to my first competition,” Grewe said. “Immediately I really enjoyed it. I liked how only have one leg I was able to jump off my able leg. You know, I still had that.”

At the meet, Grewe had a chance encounter... and the rest is history.

“The head coach of the Paralympic Team at the time happened to be walking by when I was jumping and she offered some really kind words saying, “You know I think you have a good future in this,’” Grewe said. “So that was all it took for me to say, “Alright, let’s roll with high jump.’”

From then on, he took off.

Grewe is now a 3x World Champion and a Silver Paralympic Medalist from the Rio Games

“Extremely proud, It’s fun to watch where he’s came from,” his coach Kyle Mishler said. “I still have videos on my phone of the 2015 practices where things didn’t look the prettiest but he’s come a long way since then and his high jump progression has shown that.”

As Grewe heads into his second Paralympic Games, it’s a path he didn’t expect but is thrilled to be representing the USA.

“I kind of just fell into adaptive sports and to becoming a Paralympic athlete,” Grewe said. “I knew I always wanted to be an athlete. I knew I had the mentality and the abilities to do it. But to be here today is really so special because so much work has gone into it and I feel very fortunate.”

Grewe will be leaving for Tokyo in ten days.

Right now he’s up in Ann Arbor attending his first year of Med School at Michigan.

