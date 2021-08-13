Advertisement

Irish wide receiver Deion Colzie makes strong impression in first fall camp

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football is now six days into fall camp, and the Irish freshmen are starting to get their first taste of life as a college football player.

One freshman, in particular, is starting to stand out. That’s Irish wide receiver Deion Colzie. He’s been working with the third-team offense.

Colzie was the 4th highest rated recruit in Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class.

The six-foot four wide out snagged a one handed touchdown pass in practice on Thursday. Irish head coach Brian Kelly saw it, and he’s impressed with Colzie.

“[He has] soft hands,” Kelly said. “Learning how to handle the rigors of college football. We are going to be careful with him but he’s got some talent.”

That talent from Colzie will not be seen on the practice field on Friday because the Irish have the day off.

Notre Dame will be back on the practice field on Saturday for the seventh time of fall camp.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends are mourning the loss of South Bend Parole Agent Barbara Stanish, 22, who...
Family & friends mourn loss of South Bend parole agent killed in crash
24-year-old Daniel Autrey is facing multiple charges in the murder of Delray Lloyd on Sunday.
Benton Harbor murder suspect in custody
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Goshen couple facing fines for signs
Osceola, Elkhart hit hard by storm
Osceola, Elkhart hit hard by storm
As we are preparing for another round of storms in Michiana, several people are still dealing...
Berrien County residents dealing with aftermath of storms

Latest News

Irish quarterbacks Jack Coan (17) and Drew Pyne (10) run through drills at Notre Dame fall camp...
Brian Kelly pushes back naming starting quarterback to next week
Irish quarterbacks Jack Coan and Drew Pyne look on at Notre Dame football practice.
Brian Kelly to name starting quarterback on Thursday
The Notre Dame football team huddles inside of the Irish Athletics Center before practice...
Notre Dame football team has plan in place if variant numbers rise
Mike Elston, Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman walk to Notre Dame football practice at the Irish...
Marcus Freeman ready to face pressure of being Notre Dame defensive coordinator