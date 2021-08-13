Irish wide receiver Deion Colzie makes strong impression in first fall camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football is now six days into fall camp, and the Irish freshmen are starting to get their first taste of life as a college football player.

One freshman, in particular, is starting to stand out. That’s Irish wide receiver Deion Colzie. He’s been working with the third-team offense.

Colzie was the 4th highest rated recruit in Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class.

The six-foot four wide out snagged a one handed touchdown pass in practice on Thursday. Irish head coach Brian Kelly saw it, and he’s impressed with Colzie.

“[He has] soft hands,” Kelly said. “Learning how to handle the rigors of college football. We are going to be careful with him but he’s got some talent.”

That talent from Colzie will not be seen on the practice field on Friday because the Irish have the day off.

Notre Dame will be back on the practice field on Saturday for the seventh time of fall camp.

