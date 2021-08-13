Advertisement

Irish name seven captains for 2021 Football season

Kyren WIlliams was named an Irish captain for the 2021 season.
By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football head coach Brian Kelly announced seven captains for the 2021 season on Friday.

Offensively, running back Kyren Williams, offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson and wide receiver Avery Davis will be donning the C’s.

On the defensive side of the ball, linemen Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, linebacker Drew White and safety Kyle Hamilton will be captains.

All of them are first-time captains.

This year’s captains are made up of four fifth-year seniors, one senior and two juniors.

This is just the third time in program history that there are seven Irish captains.

Seven remains the most captains in a single season for Notre Dame.

