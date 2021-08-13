Four Winds Invitational kicks off at South Bend Country Club

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational kicked off Friday at the South Bend Country Club.

The event is part of the Symetra Tour, which welcomes aspiring golfers who want to be on the LPGA Tour someday.

Last year, the Four Winds Invitational was at Blackthorn Golf Club. Members of the South Bend Country Club are honored to have this event played at their course.

“We are extremely excited out here that the LPGA and Four Winds approached us to host the 10th anniversary of the Four Winds Invitational,” says Greg Helmkamp, head golf professional at the South Bend Country Club. “South Bend Country Club has an impressive history of hosting events like this, so we’re excited to see how these girls accept the challenge that South Bend Country Club will present.”

The action continues all weekend before wrapping up with the final round on Sunday.

