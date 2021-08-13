Advertisement

Four Winds Invitational kicks off at South Bend Country Club

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational kicked off Friday at the South Bend Country Club.

The event is part of the Symetra Tour, which welcomes aspiring golfers who want to be on the LPGA Tour someday.

Last year, the Four Winds Invitational was at Blackthorn Golf Club. Members of the South Bend Country Club are honored to have this event played at their course.

“We are extremely excited out here that the LPGA and Four Winds approached us to host the 10th anniversary of the Four Winds Invitational,” says Greg Helmkamp, head golf professional at the South Bend Country Club. “South Bend Country Club has an impressive history of hosting events like this, so we’re excited to see how these girls accept the challenge that South Bend Country Club will present.”

The action continues all weekend before wrapping up with the final round on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Joseph County SWAT team is actively looking for an individual wanted on several active...
SWAT team looking for individual wanted on active felony warrant
Osceola, Elkhart hit hard by storm
Osceola, Elkhart hit hard by storm
Family and friends are mourning the loss of South Bend Parole Agent Barbara Stanish, 22, who...
Family & friends mourn loss of South Bend parole agent killed in crash
Former Benton Harbor HS basketball star Carlos ‘Scooby’ Johnson facing rape charges
Officers respond after a pedestrian is hit by a car on the south side of South Bend.
Pedestrian hit by car in South Bend

Latest News

After the school board made their decision, some parents still want masks for students and staff.
Mask-up or personal liberty? PHM parents continue to debate masks
Concertgoers listened to the rock and roll sounds of Remedy Band while enjoying lunch on the...
Remedy Band plays at Fridays by the Fountain
The homes in question are those closest to the Phillips drainage ditch that is associated with...
Flood-prone homes being purchased by St. Joseph County
More than four million adults experience at least 15 migraine days a month.
Medical Moment: Migraine triggers to avoid