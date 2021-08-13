First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Breaking Out, Humidity Dropping

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A dry start to the day for the first time all week. Rounds of storms never developed due to cloud cover from yesterday. An isolated sprinkle early before clouds begin to clear in the early afternoon. We will become sunny by the late afternoon. The humidity is dropping as well, feeling much more comfortable by the afternoon. High of 81.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The lower humidity and clear skies will allow for a very comfortable and cool evening. Lows dropping into the upper 50s by the morning. Low of 58.

SATURDAY: A day filled with sunshine and low humidity. The picture-perfect weekend gets off to a great start with highs expected to be in the upper 70s to near 80 with a slight breeze from the North. High of 78.

SUNDAY: Another great day as the sunshine stays out and the humidity low. The highs will reach near 80 but the end to the weekend will be just as good, feeling very nice to conclude a very long weather week.

LONG RANGE: The comfortable and bright pattern continues into Monday as a few clouds increase later in the day. We see the chances for some scattered thunderstorms to return by Tuesday afternoon. The unsettled pattern looks to stick around through the end of next week with the humidity returning as well. Temperatures remain warm but not too far above average in the middle 80s.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, August 12th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 83

Thursday’s Low: 72

Precipitation: 0.03″

