Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix returns for two-day event

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One way to celebrate summer in Michiana is with the return of the Elkhart Grand Prix!

The two-day event features live concerts, a cornhole tournament, a fireworks show, and of course, kart racing throughout city streets.

The track measures just a little over a half-mile and drivers will cross two bridges while racing.

In partnership with USAC Karting and Thor Industries, the Elkhart Grand Prix celebration began Friday afternoon with an action-packed race featuring 9 local city mayors.

“We are excited in Elkhart about hosting an event like this because it actually adds to the diversity of events that we have throughout the year, but gosh, in the midst of what we’ve been through, it makes it even more special,” City of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said.

For the full list of races and fun events happening at the Elkhart Grand Prix, click here.

