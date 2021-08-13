Advertisement

Elkhart continues to clean up after storm

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart residents continue to clean up after the storm.

The city saw heavy tree damage and extensive power outages.

The mayor’s office said at the height of the outage, around 16,000 residents lost power.

At last check, around 5,000 are still without power.

Due to the high heat, Elkhart is offering cooling centers.

“Yes, we are reminding everybody to stay hydrated. We are encouraging people to seek out shelter and cool air and electricity at a couple of our pavilions. So our Pierre Moran Pavilion and our McNaughton Pavilion are open for people if they want to come in and get cool and charge their devices and get a break from the heat,” said Corinne Straight with Mayor Rod Roberson’s office.

Many residents have been asking why it is taking so long to get the power back on.

The mayor’s office said other communities have also been hit hard by storms, and Elkhart is, unfortunately, at the bottom of the list.

