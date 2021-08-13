Advertisement

Area hospitals admitting more Covid-19 patients

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Local health systems are reporting increasing hospitalizations due to coronavirus.

As of Friday morning, Goshen Hospital has 18 Covid-19 patients; St. Joseph Health System’s two hospitals have 13 Covid-19 patients combined; and Beacon Health System’s four hospitals have 32 total.

All three health systems stated most patients with Covid-19 were not vaccinated.

“I think that there just really is a tremendous amount of misinformation out there. that, you know, it’s really been difficult to combat that,” expressed Dr. Michelle Bache, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General.

Bache reiterated that since mid-January, a little over 97% of Hoosier Covid deaths have been in unvaccinated individuals.

“It seems pretty straightforward to me, that it’s a lot safer - much, much, much, much safer - to be vaccinated than to try your luck with the virus and see what happens,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Goshen Health Hospital.

Based on state data, vaccinated people have a 99.992% chance of never being hospitalized for a breakthrough Covid-19 infection.

According to Dr. Jen Lankowicz, Chief Clinical Officer for St. Joseph Health System, recent studies show Covid vaccines are worth it - even if people have already contracted the virus.

“Those who were vaccinated after having the illness were far less likely to become that ill to need a hospitalization,” said Lankowicz.

In the last day, ISDH reported 4,641 people became fully vaccinated.

