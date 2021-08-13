Advertisement

Anniversary of Indiana State Fair stage collapse

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been ten years since a stage collapsed at the Indiana State Fair, killing several people.

On August 11, 2011, fans were waiting for the band Sugarland to perform when high winds swept through the area.

The concert stage toppled over, sending fans running for safety and trapping others.

In all, seven people died and dozens were injured in the collapse.

The Indiana State Fair tragedy prompted changes in guidelines regarding outdoor concert venues nationwide.

