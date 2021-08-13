Advertisement

Anderson HR for Chisox, walkoff end in Field of Dreams game

There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge in front of the crowd of 7,832.
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees...
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion. The Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers in the top of the ninth off Liam Hendriks as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield. There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge in front of the crowd of 7,832.

