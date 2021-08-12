Unique toy store opens in Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A new toy store in Nappanee is getting ready to officially open its doors.

Thingamabaubles is located inside Coppes Commons at 401 E Market Street.

The store sells unique toys, games, and puzzles not typically found in other toy stores.

There’s also play areas for kids, including a little market, and a craft and game area.

“The main goal of it is for kids to have fun and feel comfortable that they can touch toys, play with them, see them in person,” said owner Scott Boehner. “And just carry brands that are off the beaten path a little bit and the quality is maybe a little bit nicer.”

Thingamabaubles will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday starting with the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

From 2 -4 p.m. there will be balloon animals, face painting and popcorn.

The store will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

