TOTAL change in the weather

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WONDERFUL WEEKEND!!! While we are still muggy out there, and we have some chances to get a shower or thunderstorm later tonight into early Friday, overall this forecast turns MUCH better. Like we have been saying all week, this weekend is looking spectacular with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Mid to late next week we’ll warm up a little again with some “chances” for a shower or storm...

Tonight: Mild and muggy...a t’storm is possible, especially later tonight. Low: 69, Wind: WSW 5-10

Friday: Chance of a shower or thundershower early, then becoming sunny and more comfortable. High: 81, Wind: NW 7-14

Friday night: Clear and turning cooler. Low: 58

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and quite nice. High: 78

