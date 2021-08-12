South Bend contributing to building of rehabilitation project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend City Redevelopment Commission has agreed to contribute $300,000 to a building rehabilitation project on the south side.

The group Cultivating Life is out to turn the building at 3607 South Main into the Nexus Center.

The building was formerly occupied by Praxair.

It will be converted into a cultural, community and commercial center with a focus on family health and wellness.

