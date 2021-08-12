‘Protecting kids at bus stops’ airing tomorrow

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - No matter the subject, art can be a source of healing, especially for the artist in control.

Selena Stahl is the 14-year-old Featured Artist of the Month at the Chameleon’s Closet, a boutique in Rochester.

Selena lost her three younger siblings in a school bus stop crash nearly three years ago.

She didn’t go to school that day because she had a doctor’s appointment.

She says art has been a helpful form of therapy.

“I started to sketch more and paint, and I felt happy again. I was like wow this is helping me. I want to show people who are going through like me going through depression, losing someone. Just to know you can show yourself by painting a picture. Write it down in a journal. That’s what I do.”

She has her goals set.

Selena wants to study art at a college in Florida, but first she needs to finish high school.

She starts her freshman year on Friday.

While she misses her siblings every day, she says she carries them in her heart as she starts this new chapter in her life.

