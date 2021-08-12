Advertisement

‘Protecting kids at bus stops’ airing tomorrow

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - No matter the subject, art can be a source of healing, especially for the artist in control.

Selena Stahl is the 14-year-old Featured Artist of the Month at the Chameleon’s Closet, a boutique in Rochester.

Selena lost her three younger siblings in a school bus stop crash nearly three years ago.

She didn’t go to school that day because she had a doctor’s appointment.

She says art has been a helpful form of therapy.

“I started to sketch more and paint, and I felt happy again. I was like wow this is helping me. I want to show people who are going through like me going through depression, losing someone. Just to know you can show yourself by painting a picture. Write it down in a journal. That’s what I do.”

She has her goals set.

Selena wants to study art at a college in Florida, but first she needs to finish high school.

She starts her freshman year on Friday.

While she misses her siblings every day, she says she carries them in her heart as she starts this new chapter in her life.

Coming up tomorrow night, we talk with Brittany Ingle, Selena’s mom, about important school bus safety reminders as Michiana school buses return to the roads.

“We’ve went through a pandemic, there’s a lot of things going on in the world, and we get caught up in our own lives, but we also need to be very mindful of what’s out Monday through Friday in the morning and in the evening in the afternoon,” says Ingle.

Tune in for Tricia’s special report and learn what you can do right now to protect your kids at their bus stops.

Watch tomorrow night.

